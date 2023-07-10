Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Position Trimmed by Monarch Capital Management Inc.

Monarch Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $3,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth $149,585,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,008,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,229,000 after acquiring an additional 484,859 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,880,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,691,122,000 after acquiring an additional 476,371 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,334,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $341,458,000 after purchasing an additional 461,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 294.9% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 589,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,350,000 after purchasing an additional 440,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cincinnati Financial

In related news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $2,054,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 190,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,577,620.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $2,054,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 190,555 shares in the company, valued at $19,577,620.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $98.39 per share, for a total transaction of $98,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 47,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,718,784.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $97.62. 72,679 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 681,296. The firm has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 818.08, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.91. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $130.66.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The business’s revenue was up 84.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,500.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $115.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $125.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective (down from $119.00) on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.83.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

