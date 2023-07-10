Citigroup Initiates Coverage on TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG)

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $1,042.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock.

TDG has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $767.00 to $960.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $870.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $725.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $930.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised TransDigm Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $848.53.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of TDG stock opened at $883.08 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $816.82 and a 200 day moving average of $750.19. TransDigm Group has a 52 week low of $499.63 and a 52 week high of $899.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.78, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The aerospace company reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $1.00. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 34.11% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group will post 21.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,833 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.13, for a total value of $9,444,272.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.13, for a total transaction of $9,444,272.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.17, for a total value of $4,895,605.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,229,307.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,477 shares of company stock worth $29,498,594. 7.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,212 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 155 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 952 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TransDigm Group

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.