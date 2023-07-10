Citigroup Lowers Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) to Neutral

Citigroup downgraded shares of Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports.
Zurich Insurance Group Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of ZURVY opened at $46.21 on Friday. Zurich Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $38.33 and a 1 year high of $50.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.58. The company has a quick ratio of 27.43, a current ratio of 27.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Zurich Insurance Group
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/3 – 7/7
- Pfizer Just Invested $25 million In This Biotech
- Cracks In The Labor Market? Not Yet, But They’re Coming
- Levi’s: Buy On The Dip Or Downtrend In Play?
- Who Wins And Who Loses With China’s Metal Restrictions
Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.