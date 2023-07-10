Citigroup Lowers Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) to Neutral

Citigroup downgraded shares of Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

Zurich Insurance Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ZURVY opened at $46.21 on Friday. Zurich Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $38.33 and a 1 year high of $50.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.58. The company has a quick ratio of 27.43, a current ratio of 27.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

