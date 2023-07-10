Clean Yield Group Cuts Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Clean Yield Group decreased its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,015 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,784 shares during the period. First Solar makes up about 1.3% of Clean Yield Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in First Solar were worth $3,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Solar in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of First Solar by 172.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 150 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 2,500 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.31, for a total value of $573,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,597,707.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.31, for a total transaction of $573,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,597,707.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael T. Sweeney sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total value of $1,435,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,647 shares in the company, valued at $4,030,385.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,448 shares of company stock worth $12,182,857 over the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

First Solar Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FSLR shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of First Solar from $189.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of First Solar from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of First Solar from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut First Solar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.04.

First Solar stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $190.45. 724,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,417,412. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.01. The firm has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 480.47 and a beta of 1.36. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.96 and a 1-year high of $232.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $548.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.66 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 0.71% and a net margin of 1.49%. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About First Solar

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.