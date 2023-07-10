Clean Yield Group Has $1.98 Million Holdings in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Clean Yield Group increased its position in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) by 51.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,714 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group owned approximately 0.08% of Ameresco worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Ameresco by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameresco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameresco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 27.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Ameresco during the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameresco

In other news, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 5,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total transaction of $213,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 41.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ameresco Trading Up 5.6 %

Ameresco stock traded up $2.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.11. The stock had a trading volume of 112,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,970. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.32 and a 200 day moving average of $49.40. Ameresco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.62 and a 52-week high of $76.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $271.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.61 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMRC shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on Ameresco from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Ameresco from $63.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America cut their target price on Ameresco from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Ameresco in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.43.

Ameresco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, and Alternative Fuels segments. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.