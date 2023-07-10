Clean Yield Group Has $2.43 Million Stake in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD)

Clean Yield Group raised its position in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD – Free Report) by 59.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,683 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,614 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Utah Medical Products were worth $2,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Utah Medical Products in the 1st quarter valued at $558,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,087 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 533.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 925 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,326 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,069,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

Utah Medical Products Stock Performance

UTMD stock remained flat at $93.44 during midday trading on Monday. 7,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,120. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.19 million, a P/E ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.22. Utah Medical Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.10 and a fifty-two week high of $109.50.

Utah Medical Products Dividend Announcement

Utah Medical Products ( NASDAQ:UTMD Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a net margin of 32.68% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $12.52 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Utah Medical Products’s payout ratio is 25.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Utah Medical Products in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at Utah Medical Products

In related news, Director Paul O. Richins sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total value of $65,429.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,959.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Utah Medical Products Profile

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems.

Featured Stories

