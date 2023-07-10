Clean Yield Group Has $4.82 Million Stock Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,250 shares during the period. Healthpeak Properties makes up about 2.1% of Clean Yield Group’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $4,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEAK. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 321.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

Shares of PEAK stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,474,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,541,868. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $19.08 and a one year high of $28.43. The firm has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.87.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.81%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Scotiabank lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 31st. Mizuho raised Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.82.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and CCRC. At Healthpeak, we pair our deep understanding of the healthcare real estate market with a strong vision for long-term growth.

