Clean Yield Group Has $6.67 Million Stake in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Clean Yield Group boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 603,898 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 109,301 shares during the period. Vodafone Group Public accounts for about 2.8% of Clean Yield Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $6,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 141.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,012,386 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $66,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350,386 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the fourth quarter worth about $17,251,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 7,281,084 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $73,685,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,537,932 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $457,680,000 after buying an additional 1,487,100 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,181,000. 8.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.83.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

Vodafone Group Public Increases Dividend

NASDAQ VOD traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.16. 4,390,728 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,881,340. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $8.93 and a fifty-two week high of $15.80.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.4882 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 9.8%. This is a boost from Vodafone Group Public’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.45.

Vodafone Group Public Profile

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

