Clean Yield Group Increases Stock Position in VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB)

Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,455 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group owned about 2.20% of VanEck Green Bond ETF worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneywise Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 11,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 9,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its stake in VanEck Green Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 10,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period.

VanEck Green Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA GRNB traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $23.08. 16,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,062. VanEck Green Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.54 and a one year high of $24.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.33.

VanEck Green Bond ETF Profile

