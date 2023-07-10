Clean Yield Group Raises Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 125.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOVT. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 291,000,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,611,529,000 after buying an additional 87,792,578 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 47,732,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,490,000 after buying an additional 5,575,010 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,383,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,812,000 after buying an additional 1,495,016 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 13,756,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,542,000 after buying an additional 740,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,328,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,781,000 after buying an additional 1,155,934 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS:GOVT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.59. The stock had a trading volume of 5,416,579 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.11.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $0.0506 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

