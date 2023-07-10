Clean Yield Group Sells 100 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Clean Yield Group lowered its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 788 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Danaher were worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,414,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 16,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total transaction of $121,095.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,448.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,934 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total value of $2,436,512.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,423,319.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total transaction of $121,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,448.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,466 shares of company stock worth $8,103,781 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $2.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $235.42. 1,147,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,914,609. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $235.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.17. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $221.22 and a 52-week high of $303.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $173.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, SVB Securities assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, May 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.88.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

