Clean Yield Group Sells 1,711 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Clean Yield Group trimmed its position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 15.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,711 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KRC. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $589,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,143,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,233,652,000 after acquiring an additional 75,015 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 85,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,536,000 after acquiring an additional 24,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 178,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,608,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KRC traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.01. The stock had a trading volume of 644,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,373. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.89. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $25.99 and a 1-year high of $55.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.75%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.46%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Kilroy Realty from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Kilroy Realty from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kilroy Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, the Pacific Northwest and Austin, Texas. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

