Clean Yield Group Sells 262 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Clean Yield Group cut its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SJM. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 295.7% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 224.2% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 75.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

NYSE SJM traded down $0.89 on Monday, hitting $146.82. 261,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 915,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.51 and its 200 day moving average is $152.52. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $125.82 and a 52 week high of $163.07. The company has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of -159.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.22.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.23. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -438.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at J. M. Smucker

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.65, for a total value of $462,332.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,058 shares in the company, valued at $930,811.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.65, for a total value of $462,332.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,058 shares in the company, valued at $930,811.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John P. Brase sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total transaction of $1,488,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,780 shares in the company, valued at $2,349,010.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,550 shares of company stock worth $6,443,176 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SJM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $168.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.42.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

