Clean Yield Group Sells 378 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Clean Yield Group cut its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TXN. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXN has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.05.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 2.7 %

TXN stock traded up $4.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $178.36. 2,319,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,080,326. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $171.26 and its 200-day moving average is $173.65. The company has a market cap of $161.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 4.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $145.97 and a 12 month high of $186.30.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 42.33%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

