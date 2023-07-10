Clean Yield Group Sells 911 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Clean Yield Group cut its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 28.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,245 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 911 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 375,771 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,018,000 after acquiring an additional 6,741 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,201,085 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $89,253,000 after buying an additional 151,185 shares during the period. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in CVS Health by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 647,077 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $60,301,000 after buying an additional 9,424 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,665 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVS has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.84.

Insider Activity

CVS Health Price Performance

In other CVS Health news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at $30,089,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $69.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,177,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,907,932. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $88.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.62. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $66.34 and a 52-week high of $107.26.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 79.87%.

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.