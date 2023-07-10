CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Purchased by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 300.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in CME Group were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 8,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,453,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 87,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,840,000 after acquiring an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 42,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,394 shares in the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CME Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CME. StockNews.com started coverage on CME Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays started coverage on CME Group in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.30.

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CME traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $181.67. 384,694 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,670,020. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.20. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.54 and a twelve month high of $210.17. The company has a market cap of $65.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 55.99%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 55.91%.

CME Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.