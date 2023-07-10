CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Price Target Raised to $169.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $161.00 to $169.00 in a research note released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays began coverage on CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CME Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $209.30.

CME Group Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ CME opened at $181.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $65.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $182.48 and its 200-day moving average is $182.20. CME Group has a one year low of $166.54 and a one year high of $211.19.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 55.99%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.91%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CME Group by 153.3% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

