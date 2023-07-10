Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:UTF)

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Stock Up 1.6 %

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $23.70 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a 12-month low of $20.90 and a 12-month high of $28.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTF. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,072,904 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $49,729,000 after acquiring an additional 193,230 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter worth $2,301,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 657,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,000,000 after acquiring an additional 71,051 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 914,277 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,308,000 after acquiring an additional 30,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $556,000.

About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

