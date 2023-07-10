Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund (PTA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on July 31st

Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund (NYSE:PTA – Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.134 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th.
Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund Price Performance
NYSE PTA traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,014. Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $15.84 and a twelve month high of $20.66.
Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund Company Profile
