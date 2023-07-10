Compound Price Tops $59.47 on Major Exchanges (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 9th. One Compound token can now be purchased for $59.47 or 0.00197057 BTC on exchanges. Compound has a total market capitalization of $460.93 million and $122.11 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Compound has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound Token Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,751,290 tokens. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,750,909.05066686 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 53.44490037 USD and is down -5.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 359 active market(s) with $42,222,999.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

