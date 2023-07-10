Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) Given New $1.65 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $1.70 to $1.65 in a report published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

CNFR stock opened at $1.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.64. Conifer has a 52 week low of $1.29 and a 52 week high of $2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $20.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 0.86.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.13 million. Conifer had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a negative return on equity of 51.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Conifer will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Conifer stock. Aegis Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Conifer Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CNFR Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 467,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000. Conifer makes up approximately 0.6% of Aegis Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Aegis Financial Corp owned approximately 3.82% of Conifer at the end of the most recent quarter. 39.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, automobile, and homeowners and dwelling policies.

