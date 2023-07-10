ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Rating Increased to Hold at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY – Free Report) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

CNVVY has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on ConvaTec Group from GBX 220 ($2.79) to GBX 225 ($2.86) in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on ConvaTec Group from GBX 305 ($3.87) to GBX 290 ($3.68) in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded ConvaTec Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on ConvaTec Group from GBX 295 ($3.74) to GBX 300 ($3.81) in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConvaTec Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $262.50.

ConvaTec Group Trading Up 0.5 %

ConvaTec Group stock opened at $10.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.00. ConvaTec Group has a 52 week low of $8.69 and a 52 week high of $12.23.

ConvaTec Group Company Profile

ConvaTec Group PLC engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical products and technologies worldwide. The company offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, and acute conditions resulting from traumatic injury and burns.

