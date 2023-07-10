Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Buys Shares of 49,433 Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 49,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,239,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858,233 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,980,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,322,000 after buying an additional 52,780 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,589,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,872,000 after purchasing an additional 275,423 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,411,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,356,000 after buying an additional 442,162 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 153.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,100,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,444,000 after acquiring an additional 666,763 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $75.43. The stock had a trading volume of 494,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,917. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.45. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $65.63 and a 52 week high of $81.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.2348 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

