Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 110,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,815,000 after purchasing an additional 38,901 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.88, for a total transaction of $71,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,439,349.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.88, for a total value of $71,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,439,349.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.00, for a total transaction of $184,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,127,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,770 shares of company stock valued at $2,957,902. Insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.8 %

Several research firms have recently commented on REGN. StockNews.com lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Erste Group Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $853.00 to $862.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. SVB Securities decreased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $976.00 to $895.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, VNET Group restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $857.05.

REGN stock traded up $5.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $697.83. The stock had a trading volume of 256,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,580. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $563.82 and a 1-year high of $837.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $76.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $748.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $758.44.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 20.41%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Articles

