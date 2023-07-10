Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Free Report) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,797 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.68% of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF worth $3,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 62.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 25,522 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the first quarter worth $231,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 19.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,869,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 19.5% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 49,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 8,105 shares during the period.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:RLY traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.58. 7,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,065. The firm has a market cap of $561.64 million, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.70. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a 52 week low of $25.60 and a 52 week high of $29.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.47.

About SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF

The SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed fund that attempts to hedge against inflation by investing in funds with exposure to real estate, commodities, TIPS and natural resources companies.

