Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Increases Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,454,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,485,765,000 after buying an additional 243,312 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,018,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,031,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,012 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,921,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $815,809,000 after purchasing an additional 777,678 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 100,433.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $808,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,838,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 4.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,647,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $853,961,000 after buying an additional 318,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of DUK traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $88.87. The company had a trading volume of 720,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,942,233. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.76 and a 52 week high of $113.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.75. The stock has a market cap of $68.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 123.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

