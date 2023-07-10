Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Purchases 24,485 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1,232.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,485 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 38.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLD traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $178.52. The stock had a trading volume of 935,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,462,854. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $191.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $182.24 and its 200 day moving average is $179.14.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

