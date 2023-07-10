Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 337,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,670 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 6.0% of Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $33,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 145.5% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 36.2% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 52,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,570,000 after acquiring an additional 13,829 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $96.73. 1,750,190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,065,082. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.20 and a 12-month high of $104.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.70.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

