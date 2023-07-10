Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Sells 175 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC cut its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,708 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,796,633,000. 62.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.94, for a total transaction of $86,436.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,372,541.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.94, for a total transaction of $86,436.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,372,541.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,736 shares of company stock worth $9,488,930. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded up $2.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $293.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,793,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,577,543. The stock has a market cap of $751.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $263.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.50. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $298.13.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.49 billion. On average, analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.97 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.00.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

