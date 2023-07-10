Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Sells 266 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lowered its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

UPS traded up $1.85 on Monday, hitting $181.61. 698,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,301,524. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $173.40 and its 200-day moving average is $180.25. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $209.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $155.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.43%.

UPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.23.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

