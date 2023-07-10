Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Price Target Lowered to $27.00 at Truist Financial

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CUZ. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Cousins Properties in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com raised Cousins Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Cousins Properties from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.89.

Cousins Properties stock opened at $23.19 on Thursday. Cousins Properties has a twelve month low of $18.06 and a twelve month high of $31.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 119.63%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CUZ. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Cousins Properties by 24.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 2.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the first quarter worth $287,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 13.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 115.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 66,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 35,897 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

