Critical Analysis: Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (ACV) and Its Peers

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Free Report) is one of 1,205 publicly-traded companies in the “Asset Management” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund N/A N/A N/A Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Competitors 378.92% 8.28% 5.07%

Dividends

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund pays an annual dividend of $2.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.0%. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund pays out 130.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Asset Management” companies pay a dividend yield of 7.1% and pay out 639.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Competitors 1116 4928 6257 88 2.43

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Asset Management” companies have a potential upside of 90.46%. Given Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund -$36.37 million N/A 11.92 Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Competitors $240.47 million -$3.43 million -11.23

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.5% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.0% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund rivals beat Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Company Profile

(Free Report)

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities. It employs fundamental analysis along with bottom-up stock picking approach. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund was formed In May 27, 2015 and is domiciled in United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.