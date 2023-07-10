Critical Analysis: Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (ACV) and Its Peers

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Free Report) is one of 1,205 publicly-traded companies in the “Asset Management” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.
Profitability
This table compares Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Competitors
|378.92%
|8.28%
|5.07%
Dividends
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund pays an annual dividend of $2.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.0%. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund pays out 130.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Asset Management” companies pay a dividend yield of 7.1% and pay out 639.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.
Analyst Recommendations
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Competitors
|1116
|4928
|6257
|88
|2.43
As a group, “Asset Management” companies have a potential upside of 90.46%. Given Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund
|-$36.37 million
|N/A
|11.92
|Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Competitors
|$240.47 million
|-$3.43 million
|-11.23
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
32.5% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.0% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Summary
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund rivals beat Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund on 7 of the 10 factors compared.
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Company Profile
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities. It employs fundamental analysis along with bottom-up stock picking approach. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund was formed In May 27, 2015 and is domiciled in United States.
