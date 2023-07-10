Critical Contrast: Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) vs. Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG)

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Free Report) and Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.5% of Sweetgreen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.2% of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers shares are held by institutional investors. 22.0% of Sweetgreen shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sweetgreen and Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sweetgreen $470.11 million 3.64 -$190.44 million ($1.53) -10.03 Red Robin Gourmet Burgers $1.27 billion 0.18 -$77.80 million ($4.89) -2.84

Risk & Volatility

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has higher revenue and earnings than Sweetgreen. Sweetgreen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Sweetgreen has a beta of 1.93, suggesting that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a beta of 2.84, suggesting that its share price is 184% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Sweetgreen and Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sweetgreen 0 5 2 0 2.29 Red Robin Gourmet Burgers 0 2 1 0 2.33

Sweetgreen presently has a consensus price target of $11.86, suggesting a potential downside of 22.75%. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 29.59%. Given Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Red Robin Gourmet Burgers is more favorable than Sweetgreen.

Profitability

This table compares Sweetgreen and Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sweetgreen -34.58% -28.08% -19.63% Red Robin Gourmet Burgers -6.04% -148.20% -5.40%

Summary

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers beats Sweetgreen on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises casual-dining restaurants, in North America and one Canadian province. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers and pizza, appetizers, salads, soups, other entrees, desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

