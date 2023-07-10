CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday.

CSGS has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on CSG Systems International from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on CSG Systems International in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on CSG Systems International in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CSG Systems International presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.50.

CSG Systems International Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of CSGS opened at $51.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. CSG Systems International has a 12 month low of $47.03 and a 12 month high of $66.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 0.88.

CSG Systems International Dividend Announcement

CSG Systems International ( NASDAQ:CSGS Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $298.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.58 million. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 5.24%. Analysts predict that CSG Systems International will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CSG Systems International news, COO Kenneth M. Kennedy sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $441,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 185,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,098,961.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSG Systems International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGS. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 202,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,893,000 after buying an additional 7,858 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 648,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,833,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 20,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 12,135 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 18,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,883,000 after buying an additional 3,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

