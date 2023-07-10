Culp (NYSE:CULP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Shares of Culp stock opened at $5.16 on Friday. Culp has a 1 year low of $3.94 and a 1 year high of $5.70. The stock has a market cap of $63.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.14.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.07. Culp had a negative net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. The business had revenue of $61.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $57.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Culp will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Culp by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 145,954 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 21,135 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Culp by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,339 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Culp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 518,057 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,956 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Culp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Culp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Free Report)

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

