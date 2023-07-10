Culp (NYSE:CULP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Culp Price Performance
Shares of Culp stock opened at $5.16 on Friday. Culp has a 1 year low of $3.94 and a 1 year high of $5.70. The stock has a market cap of $63.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.14.
Culp (NYSE:CULP – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.07. Culp had a negative net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. The business had revenue of $61.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Culp will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Culp
Culp Company Profile
Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.
