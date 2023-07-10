Custodian Property Income REIT plc (LON:CREI) Plans GBX 1.38 Dividend

Custodian Property Income REIT plc (LON:CREI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Custodian Property Income REIT Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Custodian Property Income REIT stock traded down GBX 0.10 ($0.00) on Monday, hitting GBX 83.30 ($1.07). 307,402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,393. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 90.08 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 90.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.22. Custodian Property Income REIT has a 12-month low of GBX 81 ($1.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 111.20 ($1.43). The company has a market cap of £367.23 million, a PE ratio of 595.71 and a beta of 0.17.

About Custodian Property Income REIT

Custodian Property Income REIT plc is a UK real estate investment trust, which listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 26 March 2014. Its portfolio comprises properties predominantly let to institutional grade tenants on long leases throughout the UK and is principally characterised by small lot sizes, with individual property values of less than £10 million at acquisition.

