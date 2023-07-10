Custodian Property Income REIT plc (LON:CREI) Plans GBX 1.38 Dividend

Custodian Property Income REIT plc (LON:CREI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Custodian Property Income REIT Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of Custodian Property Income REIT stock traded down GBX 0.10 ($0.00) on Monday, hitting GBX 83.30 ($1.07). 307,402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,393. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 90.08 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 90.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.22. Custodian Property Income REIT has a 12-month low of GBX 81 ($1.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 111.20 ($1.43). The company has a market cap of £367.23 million, a PE ratio of 595.71 and a beta of 0.17.
About Custodian Property Income REIT
