CV SHOTS Trading Up 34.1% This Week (CVSHOT)

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. Over the last week, CV SHOTS has traded 34.1% higher against the dollar. CV SHOTS has a market capitalization of $4.93 million and approximately $0.17 worth of CV SHOTS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CV SHOTS token can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001236 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CV SHOTS Token Profile

CV SHOTS’s genesis date was March 1st, 2022. CV SHOTS’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,849,992,857 tokens. CV SHOTS’s official Twitter account is @cvshot. The official website for CV SHOTS is www.cvshots.com.

CV SHOTS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. CV SHOTS has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CV SHOTS is 0.00173156 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cvshots.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CV SHOTS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CV SHOTS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CV SHOTS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

