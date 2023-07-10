D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $117.09.

DHI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $131.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd.

D.R. Horton Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of DHI opened at $115.39 on Monday. D.R. Horton has a 52-week low of $66.01 and a 52-week high of $124.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.13. The stock has a market cap of $39.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.54.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 6.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $3,769,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,115 shares in the company, valued at $25,813,938.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other D.R. Horton news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $5,951,340.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 257,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,356,371.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $3,769,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,813,938.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,000 shares of company stock worth $14,207,660. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of D.R. Horton

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 117.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

About D.R. Horton

(Free Report

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

See Also

