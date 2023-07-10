Decentralized Social Price Reaches $9.20 on Exchanges (DESO)

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. During the last week, Decentralized Social has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Decentralized Social coin can currently be purchased for about $9.20 or 0.00030099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentralized Social has a total market capitalization of $96.93 million and approximately $2.93 million worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decentralized Social’s genesis date was March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol. The official message board for Decentralized Social is blog.deso.com. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentralized Social’s official website is deso.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Social directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Social should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentralized Social using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

