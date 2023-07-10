Decred 1-Day Volume Reaches $932,800.41 (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 10th. Decred has a total market capitalization of $240.69 million and $932,800.41 worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Decred has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Decred coin can currently be bought for $15.71 or 0.00051830 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.05 or 0.00194838 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00030876 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00017936 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003312 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000211 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 141.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Decred Profile

DCR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,322,545 coins. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decred’s official website is decred.org. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official message board is www.decredmagazine.com.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that emphasizes community input, open governance, and sustainable funding for development. It uses a hybrid Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mining system to ensure fair distribution and community involvement. Decred stakeholders enforce the blockchain’s consensus rules, determine the direction of future development, and decide how the project’s treasury is used to fund it. Block rewards are split between PoW miners, stakeholders, and the Decred Treasury, with PoS voting being central to governance. Holders can “stake” DCR to obtain voting tickets, which are randomly called to vote on-chain. 80% of the block reward goes to ticket holders, while the remaining 10% goes to the Decred Treasury. The Decred Constitution outlines guiding principles for the project, subject to amendment through Politeia proposals.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

