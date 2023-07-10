Dent Price Reaches $0.0008 on Exchanges (DENT)

Dent (DENT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 9th. During the last week, Dent has traded down 5.6% against the dollar. One Dent token can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dent has a market cap of $75.51 million and $1.97 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Dent

Dent’s launch date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 tokens. The Reddit community for Dent is https://reddit.com/r/dent. The official website for Dent is www.dentwireless.com. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dent

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data built on the Ethereum blockchain. Users can buy, sell, or donate mobile data through an automated bidding process. Mobile data packages are represented as smart contracts on the Ethereum blockchain, and the Dent platform requires the use of the DENT token to purchase mobile data.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

