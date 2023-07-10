Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Purchased by Bullseye Investment Management LLC

Bullseye Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,384 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,842 shares during the period. Devon Energy comprises approximately 3.2% of Bullseye Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Bullseye Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $4,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,608,577 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $344,984,000 after buying an additional 2,752,752 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,386,490 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $331,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562,584 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 16.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,141,280 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $609,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,557 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $85,234,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,206,111 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $189,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,322 shares during the last quarter. 71.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $414,351.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,914,347.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DVN traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,084,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,193,959. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $44.03 and a 12-month high of $78.82. The stock has a market cap of $32.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.87.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 31.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on DVN shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.89.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

