dForce USD Price Hits $1.00 (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. dForce USD has a market cap of $35.39 million and $1,486.89 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, dForce USD has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One dForce USD token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003329 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $93.31 or 0.00310315 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00013682 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00017045 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000293 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000416 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000064 BTC.

About dForce USD

dForce USD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,356,081 tokens. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.98858015 USD and is down -0.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $2,080.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

