Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU) Trading 7.5% Higher

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU – Free Report) traded up 7.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.03 and last traded at $6.02. 24,549,320 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 38,983,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.60.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Stock Up 8.6 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 64.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 25,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 20.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 11.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 42,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares (LABU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry index. The fund provides daily 3 times exposure to the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. LABU was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

