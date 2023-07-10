DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Trading Down 3.8% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Free Report) traded down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $5.00. The company traded as low as $6.99 and last traded at $7.00. 4,071,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 9,691,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.28.

DISH has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group downgraded DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Benchmark downgraded DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Citigroup downgraded DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on DISH Network from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on DISH Network in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DISH Network news, EVP Thomas A. Cullen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $159,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 226,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,678. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James Defranco acquired 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.22 per share, with a total value of $12,440,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,767,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,654,832.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas A. Cullen sold 25,000 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $159,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 226,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,678. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 55.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DISH Network

DISH Network Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in DISH Network by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 38,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 8,940 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in DISH Network in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in DISH Network in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in DISH Network in the fourth quarter valued at $3,216,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in DISH Network by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 368,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,168,000 after purchasing an additional 71,818 shares during the period. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.69 and a 200-day moving average of $9.99.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 12.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that DISH Network Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DISH Network Company Profile



DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.



