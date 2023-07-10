Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) versus Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Head-To-Head Review

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) and Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Kimco Realty and Douglas Emmett, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kimco Realty 1 6 4 0 2.27 Douglas Emmett 2 3 3 0 2.13

Kimco Realty currently has a consensus price target of $22.36, indicating a potential upside of 12.35%. Douglas Emmett has a consensus price target of $15.78, indicating a potential upside of 16.10%. Given Douglas Emmett’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Douglas Emmett is more favorable than Kimco Realty.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kimco Realty $1.73 billion 7.14 $125.98 million $0.24 82.92 Douglas Emmett $824.57 million 2.80 $97.14 million $0.51 26.65

This table compares Kimco Realty and Douglas Emmett’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Kimco Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Douglas Emmett. Douglas Emmett is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kimco Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Kimco Realty and Douglas Emmett’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kimco Realty 10.23% 1.82% 0.99% Douglas Emmett 9.87% 2.12% 0.92%

Volatility and Risk

Kimco Realty has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Douglas Emmett has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Kimco Realty pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Douglas Emmett pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Kimco Realty pays out 383.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Douglas Emmett pays out 149.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Kimco Realty has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Douglas Emmett is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.5% of Kimco Realty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.4% of Douglas Emmett shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Kimco Realty shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of Douglas Emmett shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Kimco Realty beats Douglas Emmett on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

