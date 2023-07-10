DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target Raised to $36.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Oppenheimer from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report report published on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DKNG. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.87.

Get DraftKings alerts:

DraftKings Trading Up 5.6 %

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $26.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. DraftKings has a 12 month low of $10.69 and a 12 month high of $26.96. The company has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a PE ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.59.

Insider Activity at DraftKings

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $769.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.62 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 94.41% and a negative net margin of 50.42%. Research analysts forecast that DraftKings will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DraftKings news, insider Paul Liberman sold 66,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total transaction of $1,546,007.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,327,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,778,927.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $3,751,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,309,265 shares in the company, valued at $132,784,717.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 66,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total transaction of $1,546,007.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,327,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,778,927.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,339,031 shares of company stock valued at $31,850,403 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DraftKings

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in DraftKings by 229.4% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

(Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.