DSM-Firmenich (OTCMKTS:KDSKF) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of DSM-Firmenich (OTCMKTS:KDSKF – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered DSM-Firmenich from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd.

Get DSM-Firmenich alerts:

DSM-Firmenich Price Performance

OTCMKTS KDSKF traded down $5.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,208. DSM-Firmenich has a 52 week low of $85.00 and a 52 week high of $162.05.

DSM-Firmenich Company Profile

DSM-Firmenich AG, a science-based company, engages in health and nutrition businesses in the Netherlands, Switzerland, rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Animal Nutrition & Health (ANH); Health, Nutrition & Care (HNC); and Food & Beverage segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DSM-Firmenich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSM-Firmenich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.