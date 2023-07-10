Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Trading Down 2.6%

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Free Report)’s share price fell 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.44 and last traded at $12.44. 574,556 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 604,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Duckhorn Portfolio from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.13.

Duckhorn Portfolio Trading Down 2.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Duckhorn Portfolio ( NYSE:NAPA Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. Duckhorn Portfolio had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $91.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.71 million. Equities research analysts forecast that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NAPA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 811,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,897,000 after acquiring an additional 32,429 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 439,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,274,000 after purchasing an additional 159,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 347.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 470,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,789,000 after purchasing an additional 365,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,980,000. Institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

About Duckhorn Portfolio

(Free Report)

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

See Also

