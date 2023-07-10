East West Petroleum (CVE:EW) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.05

Shares of East West Petroleum Corp. (CVE:EW – Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 8762 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

East West Petroleum Stock Down 15.4 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.07. The company has a market cap of C$4.93 million, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.58.

About East West Petroleum

East West Petroleum Corp., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in New Zealand and Romania. It holds interest in a 30% interest in the Cheal-E site mining permit in the Taranaki Basin, New Zealand; and four exploration blocks covering an area of 1,007,500 acres in Pannonian Basin of western Romania.

